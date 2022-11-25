PTI to continue protests until announcement of fresh elections

25 November,2022 07:15 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Advisor on Internal Affairs and Information to Punjab Chief Minister Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Friday said that the PTI will continue protests until fresh elections are announced.

Ahead of the PTI’s gathering on November 26, Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that the Punjab administration and the police would not interfere, adding that the arrangements have made for PTI’s rally in Rawalpindi.

Slamming the incumbent government, Cheema said that the imported government should respect people’s choice. The advisor further said that the news regarding administration’s halting of the preparation of stage for the procession is false. Punjab Police have ensured complete arrangements for the rally in Rawalpindi and security of rallies across the province.

He added that Imran Khan will lead people’s tsunami to Rawalpindi tomorrow. Omer Sarfraz said, “Imported leaders should pave a way for fresh elections instead of lingering to the government. PTI will continue protests till fresh elections are announced”.



