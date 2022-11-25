Turkish President, PM Shehbaz attend PNS Khyber Inauguration Ceremony in Istanbul

25 November,2022 06:36 pm

Istanbul (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Tayyep Erdogan attended the launching ceremony of the combat ship PNS Khyber at a shipyard in the Turkish city of Istanbul. PM Shehbaz was greeted at the shipyard by a guard of honor.



According to details, the PM is on a two-day official visit to Turkey, where he attended the launching ceremony of the combat ship PNS Khyber. The Federal Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Federal Minister Sayyed Naveed accompanied him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday arrived in Türkiye on a two-day official visit.



The Pakistani premier is visiting the brotherly nation at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Alongside President Erdogan, the Prime Ministerwill jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard, said the Foreign Office in a statement.



The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest.

PM Shehbaz will also interact with leaders of the Turkish business community. The President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will also call on theTurkish counterpart during his stay in Istanbul.



Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy fraternal ties deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust. The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory.



The launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May 2022.



Frequent leadership level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of Pakistan-Türkiye friendship. The prime minister earlier visited Türkiye in May-June 2022.