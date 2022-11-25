Army continues to stay out of politics: Sheikh Rashid

25 November,2022 06:04 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) head and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that the Army continues to stay out of politics.

Addressing a news conference, Sheikh Rashid reiterated that he is standing by the side of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that tomorrow at 12 pm, he will lead the Haqeeqi Azadi March.

Assuring that he backs the masses and the country, Rashid lashed out at the political leadership for ignoring the masses and vowed that now it’s time to raise the voice of the public and fulfil their expectations.

Following in the footsteps of Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid also reiterated that political stability – in the country – could only be achieved through the snap polls.

Berating Imran Dar by labelling him ‘Aristotle’, Rashid went on to express his concerns over the economic situation, adding that the people have to face difficulties as they have no money to pay for the electricity bills.



