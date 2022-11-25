Nawaz Sharif to return by end of 2022: Khawaja Asif

25 November,2022 04:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defense Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif will be in Pakistan before end of the current year.

Addressing NA session, law will take action if anyone violates constitution of the country. He said if the rights of people were trampled during the PTI long march then the government would take measures to safeguard them.

Talking about the flood victims, Khawaja Asif said that their difficulties were increasing due to winters and added that it was necessary to take stock of the problems being faced by them.

He assured that the government would fulfill its responsibility vis-à-vis provision of assistance and compensation to the flood-affected people.