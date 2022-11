DG ISI briefs PM Shehbaz on country's security situation

PM was also briefed on law and order situation.

24 November,2022 03:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Nadeem Anjum called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

According to sources, the DG ISI briefed the prime minister on country’s current security situation of the country.

Sources further added that the premier was also briefed on law and order situation.