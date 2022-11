President Alvi departs for Lahore: sources

Pakistan Pakistan President Alvi departs for Lahore: sources

President Alvi departs for Lahore: sources

24 November,2022 02:04 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)- President Dr Arif Alvi has departed for Lahore on Thursday, sources told Dunya News.

He is expected to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan after the federal government’s announcement of the appointment of new army chief and the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.

Special security arrangements have been made at Nur Khan Airbase for the president’s departure via chartered plane.