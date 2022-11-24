Outgoing CJCSC pays farewell call on President, PM

Pakistan Pakistan Outgoing CJCSC pays farewell call on President, PM

Outgoing CJCSC pays farewell call on President, PM.

24 November,2022 01:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Thursday.

As per details, the President commended General Nadeem Raza s services for the country’s defence. He also expressed his best wishes for the retiring general.

Later, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House. PM Shehbaz paid tribute to General Nadeem Raza for his services to further strengthening the defence of the country and the institution of the Army.

Talking to General Nadeem Raza, the Prime Minister said that he is proud of his service to Pakistan, a respected and talented officer like him has done excellent service in the post of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza thanked the Prime Minister.