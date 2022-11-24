Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Minister for Communications Maulana Assad Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

24 November,2022 04:47 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM Office on Wednesday.

Minister for Communications Maulana Assad Mehmood was also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif held a meeting with the premier wherein they review the names recommended for the two highest positions in Pakistan Army.

The defence minister briefed PM Shehbaz about profiles of all lieutenant generals, who are frontrunner for the positions.

