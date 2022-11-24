PM has full authority to appoint Army Chief on merit: Khurram Dastagir

Pakistan Pakistan PM has full authority to appoint Army Chief on merit: Khurram Dastagir

Khurram Dastagir said that Imran Khan is spreading anarchy through long march in the country.

24 November,2022 04:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has full authority to appoint army chief on merit.

Khurram Dastagir said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is spreading anarchy through long march in the country adding that PTI chief was trying to make the matters of security institution controversial.

The selection of army chief, he said would be made on merit and following the constitutional procedure. He said Imran Khan is struggling for personal interest to regain power in the assembly.

Khurram Dastagir said that launching long march or protest demonstration is the right of Imran s party. He warned that action would be taken for violating law and order situation.

He said that people are the best judge and they would decide the fate of Pakistan in next elections.

