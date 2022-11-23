Polling for vacant Senate seat on Dec 8

Pakistan Polling for vacant Senate seat on Dec 8

23 November,2022 11:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The polling on a Senate seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be held on December 8 in the Sindh Assembly.

According to a report, Khokar quit his Senate membership on the advice of the party’s senior leadership on November 10. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was elected on PPP ticket on the general seat from Sindh, in March 2018 Senate elections.

As many as five candidates – two belonging to PPP and three to Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) Pakistan have filed their nomination papers.

According to the schedule announced by the ECP, the scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on Friday and Nov 28 has been fixed as the last date for filing appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

Pakistan People’s party has awarded a ticket to the senior leader from Karachi Waqar Mehdi for the seat. Mehdi was currently working as general secretary of PPP’s Sindh chapter.