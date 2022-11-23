Policeman's murder: suspect to be brought back through Interpol

23 November,2022 01:52 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - It has been decided to bring the suspect involved in the murder of the police official Abdul Rehman through Interpol to Pakistan.

According to SSP South, the final decision to bring the accused back to Pakistan has been made. In the first phase the suspect will be declared absconder by the court, and in the second phase a letter will be written to the federal government.

In a talk with Dunya News, SSP South Syed Asad Raza said that a letter is also being penned for the cancellation of the accused’s passport and he will be arrested from abroad after the completion of all legalities.

It should be noted that a police officer was martyred in firing by an alleged kidnapper attempting to escape in Karachi on Tuesday.

DIG South Irfan Baloch stated that the accused was allegedly abducting a girl in the car. The Shaheen Force officials stopped the vehicle, and as they were interrogating the suspect, the girl managed to escape.

A bitter conversation took place between the policeman and the accused, on which the suspect opened fire at the police official Abdul Rehman and fled from the scene.

On the other hand, in the CCTV footage of a few minutes before the incident a black car could be seen being chased by policemen on bikes.

The post-mortem of the martyred police officer has been conducted and according to hospital sources, the officer was shot in the head, with a 9 mm pistol.

