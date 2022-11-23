PTI not allowed to create unrest through long march: Musadiq

Musadiq Malik said creating law and order situation through the long march would not be permitted.

23 November,2022 05:04 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not allowed to create unrest in the country through long march.

Launching a protest demonstration is the right of PTI but creating law and order situation in Rawalpindi through the long march would not be permitted at any cost, he said.

Commenting on the appointment of army chief, he said the selection of the head of security institution is a sensitive matter and the prime minister has the right to choose the name of army chief on merit.

Malik maintained that the process of finalization of names would be completed shortly.

