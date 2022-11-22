Soldier embraces martyrdom in South Waziristan's ambush

Pakistan Pakistan Soldier embraces martyrdom in South Waziristan's ambush

Soldier embraces martyrdom in South Waziristan's ambush

22 November,2022 11:03 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in Sararogha area of South Waziristan’s Tribal District.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists, resulting in martyrdom of Havaldar Umer Hayat, who was a resident of the Lachi area of Kohat.



It said that the sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.



The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism, adding that such sacrifices of brave soldiers would further strengthen resolve of the force.