Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discusses bilateral cooperation
Pakistan
Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discusses bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov on the sidelines of the UN Alliance of Civilization meeting in Fez, Morocco.
The Foreign Office Spokesperson on his Twitter handle on Tuesday said that during the meeting, they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, enhance Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade and promote regional connectivity.
— Spokesperson