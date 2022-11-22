Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discusses bilateral cooperation

Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discusses bilateral cooperation

22 November,2022 08:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov on the sidelines of the UN Alliance of Civilization meeting in Fez, Morocco.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson on his Twitter handle on Tuesday said that during the meeting, they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, enhance Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade and promote regional connectivity.

