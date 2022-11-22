Int'l acceptance of demand for climate justice diplomatic success of Pakistan: Marriyum

Pakistan's stance played a decisive role in international consensus: Information Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said international acceptance of demand for climate justice is a diplomatic success of Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said establishment of an international fund for the countries ravaged by climate change is triumph of Pakistan’s stance.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif turned climate change and the devastation wreaked by floods in Pakistan into a global agenda. She said Pakistan’s stance played a decisive role in international consensus on the matter.

The Information Minister was confident that the establishment of Damage and Loss Fund will help rehabilitate floods victims in Pakistan. She was also appreciative of the UN Secretary General’s efforts in this regard, describing him as the benefactor of developing countries.