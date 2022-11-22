CM asks to prepare Punjab livestock policy draft with consultation of all stakeholders

22 November,2022

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has directed the Livestock & Dairy Department for preparation of Punjab livestock policy draft with the consultation of all stakeholders.

Talking to a delegation of Dairy Farm Association in Lahore on Monday he advised the officials for the resolution of the issues being faced by the dairy farmers and cattle breeders.

He directed to take consultants services from local universities for the promotion of livestock sector.

The Chief Minister ordered to functionalize Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board and include experts in the board.

