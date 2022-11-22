AJK Election Commission decides to hold LG election in three phases

Chief Election Commissioner AJK said LG elections in Muzaffarabad division will be held on Nov 27.

22 November,2022 03:22 am

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The AJK Election Commission has decided to hold Local Government (LG) election in Kashmir in three phases.

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner AJK, Justice (retd) Abdur Rasheed Sulehriya said the decision has been taken keeping in view the available strength of the security personnel.

He said the Local Government elections will be held in Muzaffarabad division on 27th of this month, the 3rd of December in Poonch Division and in Mirpur division on 8th of next month.

