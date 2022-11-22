Father, son killed in road accident in Liaquatpur
Pakistan
LIAQUATPUR (Dunya News) – A man and his son lost their lives while a woman sustained severe injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Liaquatpur on Monday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred near CPEC Bridge in Thal Hamza area in Liaquatpur where a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing a man and his son on the spot and critically injuring a woman.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Rural Health Centre Tarandah Muhammad Panah.