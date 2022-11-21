Reko Diq project: SC directs centre, provincial governments to review respective clauses

Pakistan Pakistan Reko Diq project: SC directs centre, provincial governments to review respective clauses

Reko Diq case: SC directs centre, provincial governments to review respective clauses

21 November,2022 07:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday directed the central and provincial governments to review the respective clauses in the Mineral Act.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the presidential reference related to the Reko Diq project.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja said that ‘Minerals Act of 1948 is both federal and provincial in nature, the Act of 1948 is against the scheme given in the Constitution.

Justice Yahya Afridi inquired – during the hearing, “Why the Minerals Act of 1948 should not be allowed to remain in its original state, the provincial government should review the provisions of federal nature given in the law."

Lawyer Zahid Ibrahim said, “The Minerals Act 1948 has been repealed within the boundaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A new law regarding minerals and mining was introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2017. The Reko Diq case went to the International Court of Arbitration, resultantly Pakistan was fined $6.5 billion. Reko Diq project will open the doors of foreign investment in the mineral sector in Pakistan.”

President approved filing of reference over Reko Diq Project in Oct

It is pertinent to note that President Dr Arif Alvi [ in October] accorded his approval to a summary for the filing of reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 in the Reko Diq Project on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the Apex Committee, headed by the minister for finance and Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan (Private) Limited shareholders, had agreed to a framework for settlement and revival of the Reko Diq Project in March 2022.

The federal cabinet, in a meeting held on September 30th, approved the filing of a reference in the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitution with respect to the following questions of law of public importance:

"i. Whether the earlier judgement of the Supreme Court reported as Maulvi Abdul Haque Baloch v. Federation of Pakistan PLD 2013 SC 641, the Constitution of Pakistan, laws or public policy prevent the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Balochistan from entering into the Reko Diq Agreements or affect their validity?"

ii. If enacted, would the proposed Foreign Investment (Protection and Promotion) Bill, 2022 be valid and constitutional?



