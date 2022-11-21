Govt to take strict action in case of violation of law during PTI’s long march in ICT: Tarar

21 November,2022 04:29 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister s Special Assistant, Ataullah Tarar has said that action will be taken as per law against PTI on any violation during its long march in Islamabad.

He was talking to newsmen outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala on Monday.

He said that this time PTI Chairman Imran Khan will not be allowed to land his helicopter in Islamabad during the long march.