SC orders release of Pervez Musharraf's attacker Rana Tanveer

21 November,2022 01:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered to release the accused who attacked the former president and army chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The pleas of the centre and Punjab were rejected against his release.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case related to the non-release of the accused Rana Tanveer despite the completion of his sentence.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Hashmat Habib said that his client has completed his sentence, however, he is still not being released.

"The term of life imprisonment is 14 years and my client has been in the prison for almost 20 years," said Habib.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the top court ordered the jail authorities to set him free.

Tanveer was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 by the apex court after he was arrested on December 31, 2003, in the Rawalpindi pump attack case.