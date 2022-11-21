Imran Khan's bail extended in terrorism case till Nov 28

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to protests and interference in the government government’s affairs.

According to details, the anti-terrorism court Islamabad heard the case of protests and interference in the matters of the government registered at Sangjani police station.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case. On behalf of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Rai Tajamal Hussain Latti appeared in the court and argued that Imran Khan was seriously ill due to bullet injuries, so he could not appear.

The court extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan till November 28 while accepting his plea for exemption from appearance in today’s hearing on medical grounds.

The court has also sought a complete medical report of Imran Khan on the next hearing.