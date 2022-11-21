CM Elahi inaugurates mother and child block at Gangaram Hospital

CM Elahi inaugurates mother and child block at Gangaram Hospital

CM said the Govt is utilizing all resources to ensure provision of healthcare facilities to people.

21 November,2022 04:42 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the government is utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities to the people across the province.

He stated after the inauguration of new child and mother block at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore on Sunday.

Highlighting the plan to strengthen the health infrastructure of the province, he announced to start the robotic surgery system in Mayo Hospital Lahore and expressed resolve to extend its scope.

The Chief Minister called upon the need to adopt microwave technology to dispose of medical waste of hospital.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi reiterated to establish emergency block of 400-bed at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore and underground route will be established to connect the two parts of hospital.

