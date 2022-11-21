Marriyum rejects Tasneem Haider's allegations, says he has no relation with PML-N

21 November,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday while rejecting Tasneem Haider’s – who claiming to be a PML-N spokesperson in London - allegations made against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif over "involvement in Arshad Sharif’s murder" said that he had no relation with the party.



"Tasneem Haider is not a spokesman of PML-N London," she said in a news statement, and she added that nobody should try to become a spokesperson of the party.



Marriyum said Tasneem Haider should produce evidence regarding the murder of Arshad Sharif before the Joint Investigation Team, if he had any.



She said the person, who hurled allegations in a video clip circulating in different sections of the media, was the organiser of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s London chapter. "Forgery, lies and fake news cannot divert attention from the real killers of Arshad Sharif," she stressed.



The minister challenged the ARY News to air such news in London. It would not dare broadcast fake news in London as their management had already been fined for such misadventures in the past, she said.