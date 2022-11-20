Establishment of loss & damage fund at UN summit is first pivotal step towards climate justice: PM

Establishment of loss & damage fund at UN summit is first pivotal step towards climate justice: PM

20 November,2022 12:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says establishment of loss and damage fund at the UN climate summit is the first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice.

In a tweet today (Sunday), he said it is up to the transitional committee to build on the historic development.

The Prime Minister appreciated Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and her team for their contribution and hard work.

It is pertinent to mention here that the COP27 UN Climate summit has reached a breakthrough agreement on establishment of a fund to help poor countries affected by climate disasters and vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

Representatives of nearly two hundred nations participating in the summit termed the agreement a step forward in the fight against climate change.

The COP27 draft agreement reaffirms to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

Commenting on the agreement, Pakistan’s lead negotiator for the G77 group of developing countries Nabeel Munir said we are satisfied that at least there is something on the plate now.

