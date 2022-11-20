Establishment of fund is positive milestone in fight against climate change: Sherry

20 November,2022 12:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman says establishment of a loss and damage fund is an investment in climate justice.

Addressing the G77 meeting at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, she termed establishment of the fund a positive milestone in fight against climate change.

The Minister expressed hope that developing countries will be provided technical assistance to avert and minimize the impact of climate change.

She expressed concern over the lack of progress on the deficit and financing the formulation and implementation of national adaptation plans.

She said these are crucial tools for countries struggling to build resilience against climate stress.

Sherry Rehman reiterated that G77 and China will continue to support the climate change negotiation process in forging common ground for reclaiming our planet for our future generations.

