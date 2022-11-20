Demand for early elections unjustified, says Saad Rafique

Pakistan Pakistan Demand for early elections unjustified, says Saad Rafique

Demand for early elections unjustified, says Saad Rafique

20 November,2022 10:40 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections is unjustified.

In a tweet on Sunday, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran’s illegitimate government was tolerated. If those demanding early elections were serious, they would have gone for getting their resignation accepted instead of a long march.

The federal minister further said that if Imran Khan had dissolved the provincial governments, the election environment would have been created automatically.

— Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) November 20, 2022

He underscored that the purpose of PTI long march is to spread chaos and not letting the country run.



