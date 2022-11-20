Pakistan reports 29 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

20 November,2022 09:00 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday said that 7,561 corona tests have been conducted across the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by NIH, 7561 corona tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, Out of which 29 people have tested positive for Corona.

Thus, the rate of positive corona test conducted in the last 24 hours has been 0.38 percent. Moreover, no patient has died due to corona virus during this period, while the condition of 42 patients is critical.

