Fazl reaches Karachi to attend funeral prayer of religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani

19 November,2022 07:44 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Karachi to attend funeral prayer of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani.

Moulana Rashid Mahmood Somroo, Qari Usman and other JUI-F leaders welcomed him on his arrival in Karachi.

Later, Fazlur Rehman visited Darul Uloom Karachi to offer condolences on the sad demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani and met Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani.

The JUI-F chief said that Mufti Rafi Usmani’s services will be remembered for a long time.

On the other hand, the PDM chairman will also participate in the funeral prayers of Mufti Rafi Usmani tomorrow (Sunday). The funeral prayer of Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani will be offered at Darul Uloom Karachi Korangi at 9 am on Sunday.