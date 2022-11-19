Harmony only way to counter political instability: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

19 November,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that as a nation “we have much bigger issues to address”, urging all the stakeholders including political leaders to think only for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahid Khaqan said the country requires harmony, also believing that the country could not move ahead due to instability.

How would any government focus on real issues when people were on the streets and political leaders were threatening to attack the federation, he questioned.

State institution like NAB, when used for political victimization, was the root cause of political turmoil and instability, he claimed.

Referring to the army chief’s appointment, he said the prime minister had the prerogative to appoint the new COAS.

Criticizing PTI’s economic policies in its tenure, Khaqan Abbasi said, “Khan’s former government has brought the country to the verge of bankruptcy”.

“How ridiculous by Imran Khan to criticize the economic situation after the mess they [PTI} created in four-year tenure,” he added.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had paid the political cost in bringing economic stability, besides losing political capital,” he conceded.