CM Elahi heaps praise on COAS Bajwa for his religious services

19 November,2022 06:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday heaped praise on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for rendering religious services.

Addressing the participants of an event, CM Pervaiz Elahi said COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa has rendered – the biggest – religious services by playing a significant role in lifting the ban on Tableeghi Jamaat in Saudi Arabia. "After the ban was imposed on Tableeghi Jamaat, I requested COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to talk with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, after he [Qamar Javed Bajwa] requested Muhammad Bin Salman – over the matter – on which he [Muhammad Bin Salman] agreed.

Commending former premier Imran Khan and his party for rendering religious services, CM Elahi said that the decision of providing Nazra Quran education to the students, helped Imran and the PTI – a great deal.

Highlighting the importance of Tableeghi Jamaat, CM Elahi said that Tableeghi Jamaat is a ‘real face’ of the Islamic world, but sadly with due to some people, the positive image of Muslims – was misrepresented.

Saying that he adores the word ‘Raiwind’, CM Elahi stated, "In my first tenure, he constructed a mosque – with a capacity of 30,000. CM Elahi also vowed to achieve the target – of completing the development projects in Raiwind – by March, as he [Elahi] asked the concerned departments to active ‘from onwards’ in this regard. The Punjab CM also announced to establish the center of the Rescue 1122 for the safety of the masses – living in the area of Raiwind.

Expressing his thoughts on the participants of Tableeghi Jamaat, CM Elahi said, " They are our guests and we will leave no stone unturned to take care of them. We have decided to upgrade and expand the infrastructure for the convenience of the participants of Tableeghi Jamaat in Raiwind".

