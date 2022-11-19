UN calls for additional funding to meet urgent needs of flood affected people in Pakistan

19 November,2022 04:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The United Nations has called for additional funding to meet the urgent needs of flood-affected people in Pakistan.



UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq told reporters during his regular briefing in New York that the UN’s 816 million dollars humanitarian appeal has been funded by only 21 percent.



Giving an update on the flood situation in Pakistan, he said more than three months after the devastating floods began, the catastrophe is far from over.

The spokesperson said the United Nations is calling for additional funding to maintain the lifesaving response.



He said access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in the flood hit areas remains challenging, with the flooding and standing water having led to a rise in water and vector-borne diseases.



The UN Spokesperson said millions of people face increased food insecurity as families are returning to their destroyed houses, with ruined crops, and dead livestock.