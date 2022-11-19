CTD arrests seven terrorist of banned outfit in Punjab

19 November,2022 01:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested seven terrorist of banned outfits in different operations across Punjab.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist were identified as Zahid Khan, Abdullah, Nouman, Akram, Siddque, Ahsan and Shoaib.

Furthermore, explosive materials, weapons and banned literature have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists, while 29 people were also interrogated on suspicion.

CTD spokesperson said five cases were registered against the arrested suspects, adding that 461 combing operations have been done in the past seven days.

In addition, 21 thousand people were checked and 55 suspects were arrested during the combing operations.

