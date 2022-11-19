Economic Coordination Committee approves import of Urea fertilizer

ECC also approved technical supplementary grant for Ministry of Housing and Works.

19 November,2022 04:37 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved import of 160,000 metric tonnes of Urea to meet its demand in the country.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad on Friday with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan to import 125,000 metric tonnes of Urea from China and another 35,000 metric tonnes from Azerbaijan.

It further directed TCP to explore feasible options for import of remaining quantity of Urea fertilizer to meet the strategic reserves of 200,000 metric tonnes.

The ECC also approved technical supplementary grant of 115 million rupees in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works.

