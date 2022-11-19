Name of new chief to be revealed in few days: Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Name of new chief to be revealed in few days: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that any further delay in the key appointment will not be appropriate.

19 November,2022 04:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that the appointment of next army chief would be decided in few days. He said that any further delay in the key appointment will not be appropriate.

Rana Sanaullah said that the prime minister has the constitutional authority to exercise his power to appoint the army chief. He said that process of appointment of new army chief will be initiated very soon.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can hold consultation with coalition parties on the key appointment but the deciding authority rests with him.

Rana Sanaullah said the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI s) long march to influence the army chief appointment has been failed. PTI chief Imran Khan s narrative was based on lies and baseless accusations on political opponents, he added.

"It is not a suitable time to conduct early elections and Imran Khan knows very well that general elections would be held on its scheduled time," Rana Sanaullah said.

