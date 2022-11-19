Father killed, son injured in road accident in Muridke

19 November,2022 04:30 am

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – A man was killed and his son sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding van near Muridke on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kala Shah Kaku area at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road near Muridke where a rashly driven van hit a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot and injuring his son.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources informed that the deceased was identified as Sabir Hussain. Police also said that the van driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

