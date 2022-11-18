Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away aged 86 after protracted illness

Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away aged 86 after protracted illness

18 November,2022 09:36 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani has passed away at the age of 86 in Karachi on Friday.

Born in 1936, Muhammad Rafi Usmani was a religious scholar, jurist and author who served as the President of Darul Uloom Karachi. He was an alumnus of Darul Uloom Deoband, University of the Punjab and the Darul Uloom Karachi. He authored books including Ahkam-e-Zakat, Al-Taliqat al-nafiah ala fath al mulhim, Islam Main Aurat Ki Hukmrani and Nawadir al-Fiqh.

Muhammad Rafi Usmani was also the current President of Darul Uloom Karachi. He was the son of the late Mufti Muhammad Shafi, the founder of Darul Uloom Karachi and brother of another notable Islamic scholar, Muhammad Taqi Usmani.

Recognized for his knowledge in Fiqh, Hadith, and Tafsir, Mufti Rafi Usmani had authored a large number of books in Urdu, as well as some notable treatises in Arabic.