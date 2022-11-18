Punjab govt directs sugar mills to start cane crushing from Nov 25

18 November,2022 07:37 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab cabinet on Friday directed the sugar mills to start the sugar cane crushing from November 25.

For the fourth time, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting of the provincial cabinet, which included provincial ministers, advisers, SAPMs, the Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials, and praised Dr Sania Nishtar’s role in the success of the Flood Relief Programme.

CM Pervaiz Elahi expressed his admiration for Dr Sania Nishtar and her team for distributing Rs 12 billion through the Flood Relief Programme – which Elahi described as ‘exemplary’ – to flood-affected people [over 55,000 affected].

CM Elahi slammed the Sindh government over the Flood Relief Programme, saying that the Punjab government allocated a package worth Rs1 billion for Sindh but that no work had been completed.

In the midst of disease outbreaks in Sindh, the leaders – the Sindh rulers – are only concerned with politics. He also berated the Sindh government for not conducting a survey under such circumstances.

In addition, the decision to include the Bank of Punjab (BOP) in the Ehsaas Ration Programme was approved at the meeting, and the provincial cabinet also approved promoting Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer to Grade 21.

Highlighting the role of Rescue 1122 in the province during the floods, CM Elahi said that during the catastrophic situation, Rescue 1122 helped the flood-hit people, a great deal.

The provincial cabinet also approved the recruitment of 3,000 vacant police posts, while, the contract of Punjab Safe City Authority Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan was also extended for two years.

Moreover, the agreement of the Punjab Safe City Authority with Huawei was also approved in-principle, while the cabinet approved the appointment of the LDA Tribunal President. The provicial cabinet also decided to declare Sargodha and Bahawalpur as city areas of the Development Authority.

The Punjab cabinet also approved giving a salary – of a three-month notice period – to the RUDA former chairman.

