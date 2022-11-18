Marriage could not be maintained without woman’s consent: LHC

Pakistan Pakistan Marriage could not be maintained without woman’s consent: LHC

Marriage could not be maintained without woman’s consent: LHC

18 November,2022 06:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After 10 years of the legal battle of a woman, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday declared that the marriage could not be maintained without the consent of a woman.

LHC Justice Abid Hussain Chattha ruled the hearing of the case against harassing a woman by making fake marriage documents. He stated, "It is up to a man, to provide evidence whether the wedding was held with a woman’s consent or not."

The court has termed the decision of the trial court as ‘null and void’, while Justice Abid Chatta has issued the documents of a nine-page verdict.

As per the petitioner, a woman was blackmailed after the fake marriage documents were made in 2012. The alleged husband had also verbally divorced a woman in panchayat. A woman also made it clear in her statement that she never tied the knot with her alleged husband.



According to the verdict, "A woman’s story is simple as the alleged husband prepared the fake marriage documents in order to harass her."

A woman said that when she got married – for real – her parents participated, while the marriage happened as per a woman’s consent.

The court added, "After the interpretation of the Supreme Court over the laws, it is not possible to intact the decision of the trial court. It is true that a year after the alleged husband divorced her verbally, he filed a case against her after marrying for real.

"The alleged husband has not managed to prove the consent of a woman over marriage," said the court.

It merits mention that Bakhtawar Bibi had filed the petition against the alleged marriage in the High Court.

