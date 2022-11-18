SHC orders LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the Sindh administration to hold local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad as earliest as possible.

SHC has reserved judgment on the petitions of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) related to local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In the judgment, the court ordered that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should announce the schedule of the local elections and further directed the Chief Secretary Sindh to ensure the provision of security to ECP.

It may be recalled that the second phase of local body elections in Sindh was to be held on July 24, but the Sindh government excused for not providing security due to the lack of police force pertaining to the flood situation in the country.

Later, the date of local body elections was fixed on August 28 and as the election did not take place on that date, the date was once again set on October 23, but the elections were postponed for the third time.

It should be noted that the Election Commission has also reserved its decision regarding local body elections in Karachi.

