CM Pervaiz Elahi to preside over Punjab cabinet meeting

The Punjab cabinet will discuss a 19-point agenda during the meeting.

18 November,2022 06:10 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab cabinet will meet in Lahore today (Friday). Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will preside over the meeting, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Punjab cabinet meeting will be held at the Chief Minister Secretariat at 2:00 PM. The Punjab cabinet will discuss a 19-point agenda during the meeting.

Sources informed that the support price of sugarcane and the start of the crushing season will be decided during the meeting while the audit report of the Punjab Government from the year 2017 to 22 will be presented in the meeting.

Sources said that approval of amendment in Punjab Motor Vehicle Taxation Rules is also part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

