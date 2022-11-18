Ahsan calls for establishing global fund for building climate resilience infrastructure

Pakistan Pakistan Ahsan calls for establishing global fund for building climate resilience infrastructure

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan among the seven most vulnerable countries affected by climate change.

18 November,2022 06:06 am

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has urged international community to establish fund at world level for building of climate resilience infrastructure.

Participating in a dialogue at Sharm El-Sheikh on the sidelines of COP27 climate summit, he said the developed countries will have to discharge their responsibility otherwise this disaster will also hit them.

The Planning Minister said Pakistan contributes only one percent in carbon emissions but we are among the seven most vulnerable countries affected by climate change.

He said developing countries should share their experiences to cope with climate change issues,

Ahsan Iqbal said government is working to promote solar power in the country instead of fossil fuels and we have launched a project of 10,000 megawatt solar power.

He said now every project is being approved with a precondition of adaptation requirement of climate changes.

