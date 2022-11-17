Children among 20 devotees killed in Khairpur passenger van accident

17 November,2022 10:00 pm

SEHWAN (Dunya News) – At least 20 devotees including children were killed and several others sustained injuries after a passenger van met an accident at Indus Highway near Khairpur on Thursday.

As per the details garnered, the ill-fated incident took place when a passenger van carrying devotees including women and children heading towards Sehwan Sharif from Khairpur fell in cut made for flood water at Indus Highway near Khairpur.

According to police, 20 bodies have been retrieved from the cut and shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan Sharif. The dead also include eight women and 10 children and two men, while several others injured.

It may be recalled that a 30-feet-wide cut was made through Indus Highway to speed up the flow of water into the Indus River from areas which came under water as a result of earlier relief cuts two months ago.

Eye-witnesses said that the cut was not closed for two months due to the negligence of the National Highways Authority due to which the accident took place.

SSP Imran Qureshi told that 20 people who died in accident have been identified, among the dead are 7-year-old Usman, 4-year-old Mehboob, Masma Laila, Jaman Khatoon, and Shahida.



Moreover, 9-year-old Shahzado, 10-year-old Sonhan, 6 years old Shahnawaz, Madiha 5, Alhadti 5 , Allahdino Philpoto 7, Benazir Musamat Panjal Khaton 11, Najma, Mahmuda, Heer, Dilshad, Sudheer, and Kulsoom are included, he added.



Former President Asif Ali Zardari expresses grief over tragic accident



Former President Asif Ali Zardari while expressing grief over the tragic accident said that he was very saddened by the loss of precious lives and had directed the Sindh government to provide all possible aid to the deceased families.