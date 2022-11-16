Ayaz expresses gratitude to World Bank for flood relief assistance to Pakistan

16 November,2022 04:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said the World Bank’s assistance has played and will continue to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.



He was talking to the World Bank’s Regional Director, South Asia John A Roome and Country Director Najy Benhassine in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Federal Minister expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for its flood relief assistance to Pakistan.



He said the World Bank’s interventions cover all major sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, agriculture, rural and urban development, human capital, social services, and economic growth.



Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said his ministry is now ensuring that the projects are also monitored and the funds are utilised in the most optimal way.



Regional Director John A. Roome discussed the World Bank’s pipeline projects for supporting post flood rehabilitation and reconstruction activities, particularly in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. He expressed the need to push forward the implementation of these projects through effective coordination with the provinces.