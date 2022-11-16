Maryam slams Khan after Toshakhana gifts controversy

Maryam slams Khan after Toshakhana gifts controversy.

16 November,2022 03:37 pm

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after the ToshaKhana gifts controversy.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz has asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to come clean on the issue of watch which was gifted by the Saudi crown prince to him.

PML-N leader said, "Don’t talk around, show the receipts! Who to the watch was sold, tell the name? How did the money get to Pakistan, tell that. The one who called others a thief turned out to be the biggest thief of Pakistan."

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 16, 2022

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to take legal action over claims being made about sale of Toshakhana gifts.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said that a baseless story was cooked up by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal.

The former premier announced that he will sue the ‘fraudster’ not only in Pakistan but also in United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A day earlier, it was learned that an expensive priceless Graff watch worth at least 7.5 million Dirhams gifted by Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman to former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sold by Shahzad Akbar to Dubai businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

The millionaire businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor has full evidence to prove that he bought the rare Graff watch from Shahzad Akbar and three other Toshakhan gifts for 7.5 million Dirhams (AED 7,500,000 - Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams) in cash.

The businessman says he was later on blackmailed and fake cases of money-laundering were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Shahzad Akbar after he refused to listen to demands made by his former wife Sophia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) through the former accountability minister.