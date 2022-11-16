Khawaja Asif criticizes PTI chief for borrowing heavy loans during four-year tenure

Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan was making the army chief's appointment controversial.

16 November,2022 04:50 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for borrowing heavy loans during his four-year tenure.

Khawaja Asif said that the people are suffering from heavy loans taken by the last regime of PTI. He said that the coalition government was taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the poor masses.

Commenting on the appointment of the army chief, he said Imran Khan was making the army chief s appointment controversial adding that the selection of the army chief would be made after observing constitutional procedure.

He assured that the army chief would be selected on merit. Talking about early elections, he said that Imran Khan is well aware of his position regarding the election.

Khawaja Asif suggested that PTI chairman should avoid demanding early elections due to unpopularity among the masses. He added that the PTI Chief has lost popularity among people and should desist from contesting general elections.

