Pervaiz Ashraf terms Pakistan’s name in list of ‘Global Shield Funding Countries ‘ as substantive achievement

Pakistan Pakistan Pervaiz Ashraf terms Pakistan’s name in list of ‘Global Shield Funding Countries ‘ as substantive achievement

Pervaiz Ashraf terms Pakistan’s name in list of ‘Global Shield Funding Countries ‘ as substantive ac

15 November,2022 04:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday hailed the decision and announcement in COP27 Summit in Egypt for including Pakistan in the list of Nations ‘Path­finder Countries’ as Pakistan and other six countries will be the first recipients of ‘Global Shield Funding’.

He termed it as a resounding success of the Parliamentary and Foreign diplomacy of Pakistan.

It was the National Assembly of Pakistan which first moved resolution for the creation of the Global Climate Fund at IPU General Assembly Session held in Rawanda recently.

This resolution was titled “Creating a Global Fund/Financing facility for climate Vulnerable Countries to Address Loss and Damage Associated with Climate Change”

Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also vehemently put forth the case of Pakistan while attending the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada in August 2022.

Furthermore, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf remained at the forefront to sensitise the Parliaments of Asia Pacif regarding devastation of on the occasion of the 3rd IPU Regional Seminar for the Asia Pacific Region Parliaments on Sustainable Development Goals held successfully in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The Speaker also applauded the efforts of the Parliamentary Delegation led by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Mr.Zahid Akram Durrani participated in 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt.