Dasu terrorist attack verdict demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to counterterrorism: FO

14 November,2022 09:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said verdict in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrates Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism.



In a response to a question, she said we have noted the judgment passed by the relevant Court and details released by the local police.



The spokesperson said we again extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and remain committed to the safety and security of Chinese workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan.



She maintained that the ironclad Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will never be undermined by hostile forces.