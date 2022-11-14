NA passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat

14 November,2022 08:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed two different bills relating to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat 1984 and the publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act, 1973.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Javed Murtaza Abbassi on behalf of Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented the bill to the national assembly and sought permission to further amend the Qanun-e-Shahadat, 1984 [The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022], be passed.

Another bill was presented by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor to further amend the publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act,1973 to the extent of the Islamabad Capital Territory [The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022].

Both the bills were passed by the speaker after taking the will of the House which voted in favor of the amendments.