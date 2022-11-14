Punjab CM Elahi directs to slash his security protocol
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday directed the concerned authorities to slash his security protocol.
The Punjab CM chaired a high-power meeting, and during it, in a bid to provide ease to the masses, Elahi directed the relevant authorities not to stop traffic during his visits.
CM Elahi went on to say that his top priority is to make life easier for the people of Punjab, and that he wanted to fix the inconvenience caused by the VVIP movement.